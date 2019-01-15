Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Joins the big club
The Bruins have recalled Cehlarik from AHL Providence.
Cehlarik was tied for the team lead in scoring for Providence this season, having notched 10 goals and 29 points in 37 AHL games. In 17 contests over the course of his previous NHL stints, the 23-year-old recorded a goal and four points, but this time around, Cehlarik, who brings a nice blend of size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and skill to the table -- could see an uptick in production, depending on which line he skates on now that he's with the big club.
