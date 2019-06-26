The Bruins have extended a qualifying offer to Cehlarik.

The 2013 third-rounder has yet to establish himself as an NHL regular, but Cehlarik has performed well enough during his stints with the big club and retains some untapped potential. To date, the 6-foot-2, 202-pounder has logged five goals and 10 points in 37 games with the B's over the past three seasons. He'll have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot with the big club to start the coming season, but there's going to be a numbers game in play that may not favor Cehlarik, at least out of the gate.