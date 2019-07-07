Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Lands two-way deal
Cehlarik and the Bruins agreed on a one-year, two-way contract Sunday.
Cehlarik was qualified by the team as a restricted free agent, and will stay on a contract valued at $700,000. The 2013 third-rounder has yet to establish himself as an NHL regular, but Cehlarik has performed well enough during his stints with the big club and retains some untapped potential. Cehlarik played just 20 games with the big club last season, potting four goals and six points in that span. He'll have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot with the big club to start the coming season, but the Bruins seem to be stacked with young talent up front.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...