Cehlarik and the Bruins agreed on a one-year, two-way contract Sunday.

Cehlarik was qualified by the team as a restricted free agent, and will stay on a contract valued at $700,000. The 2013 third-rounder has yet to establish himself as an NHL regular, but Cehlarik has performed well enough during his stints with the big club and retains some untapped potential. Cehlarik played just 20 games with the big club last season, potting four goals and six points in that span. He'll have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot with the big club to start the coming season, but the Bruins seem to be stacked with young talent up front.