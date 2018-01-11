Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Logging AHL duty
Since being assigned to AHL Providence on Jan. 1, Cehlarik has logged two goals in three games, upping his season total with the team to five goals and eight points points in as many contests.
Cehlarik has recovered from a lower-body injury he suffered on November 24th, which landed him on IR with the the big club. He's thus a candidate for another recall when further injuries hit Boston up front. For now, the 22-year-old -- who has recorded a goal and an an assist in five NHL games this season -- will benefit from regular ice time at the AHL level.
