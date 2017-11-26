Cehlarik (leg) will miss at least four weeks before being reevaluated, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It was announced just before Sunday's game that Cehlarik wouldn't play, so this comes as a bit of a surprise. The 6-foot-2 Slovakian was injured in Friday's win over Pittsburgh. This likely won't have much of a negative impact in most fantasy leagues, but it's yet another injury to one of Boston's skaters.