Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Packs bags for AHL
The Bruins assigned Cehlarik to AHL Providence on Sunday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
Cehlarik suited up for three games in this NHL stint, recording a pair of goals and an assist in a second-line role. The Bruins don't have another game until Jan. 29 versus the Jets, so Cehlarik will be sent down so he can continue getting action in the minors. Due to his recent production, expect the 23-year-old to be back with the big club after the All-Star break.
