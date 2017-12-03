Cehlarik (leg) is on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

This comes as no surprise, as Cehlarik is looking at a return shortly after Christmas. Boston has been decimated by injuries this season, but at least its top line comprised of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak is currently intact.

