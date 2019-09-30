Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Placed on waivers
Cehlarik has been placed on waivers by the Bruins for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Providence.
Cehlarik, who had been dealing with a lower-body issue, could be claimed by another team, but if not, he'll head to Providence in the hopes of earning another recall from the big club. At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Cehlarik profiles as a power forward with enough skill to provide secondary scoring at the NHL level, but so far the 24-year-old has been unable to secure regular duty with Boston. In 37 games for the B's over the last three seasons, Cehlarik has logged five goals and 10 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.