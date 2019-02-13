Cehlarik scored a goal on the man advantage during a 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

With David Pastrnak (thumb) out at least two weeks, Cehlarik will likely continue to see time on the second line with David Krejci. The spot has done him well with five points in 11 games, even though his ice time is only around 12 minutes per game since the All-Star break.