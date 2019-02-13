Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Pots one on power play
Cehlarik scored a goal on the man advantage during a 6-3 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.
With David Pastrnak (thumb) out at least two weeks, Cehlarik will likely continue to see time on the second line with David Krejci. The spot has done him well with five points in 11 games, even though his ice time is only around 12 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...