Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Promoted Wednesday
Cehlarik was recalled from the Providence Bruins of the AHL on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has impressed with the Baby B's during the first three games of the campaign, logging two goals and five points. Cehlarik had a cup of coffee with Boston in 2016-17, scoring two points in 11 games while mostly skating in a top-six forward role, and may find himself playing Thursday against Vancouver if Patrice Bergeron and Ryan Spooner are unable to play due to lower-body injuries. A creative player with good offensive instincts, Cehlarik could be a good sleeper pick if he's slotted into an advantageous spot in the lineup.
