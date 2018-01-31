The Bruins have recalled Cehlarik from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

Cehlarik, who has logged one goal and two points in five games with Boston in previous stints with the big club, has racked up six goals and 13 points in his time with Providence. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder bolsters the Bruins' ranks up front, with both Anders Bjork and David Backes having been forced out of Tuesday's loss to the Ducks with injuries.