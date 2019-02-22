Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Recalled by Bruins
Cehlarik (lower body) was recalled from AHL Providence on Thursday.
It remains to be seen if the 23-year-old will be healthy to suit up Saturday in St. Louis. Cehlarik recorded an assist in his last game at the NHL level, played back on Feb. 16. In 13 games with Boston, he has six points. At the minor-league level, Cehlarik has posted 29 points in 39 games in 2018-19.
