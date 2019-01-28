Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Recalled from minors
Cehlarik was called up from AHL Providence on Monday.
Cehlarik racked up three points in his previous trio of outings before spending the All-Star break in the minors in order to keep playing. With the Slovakian center back with the Bruins, he figures to take on a bottom-six role, but could challenge for top-six minutes before the season is out.
