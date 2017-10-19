Cehlarik was assigned by the Bruins to AHL Providence on Thursday.

The quick demotion of Cehlarik to Providence after his recall Wednesday could well foreshadow the return to action of David Backes, who has been sidelined due to diverticulitis. Cehlarik is off to a strong start at the AHL level, with two goals and five points in three games, and thus remains on the short list of potential call-ups when the B's need help up front.