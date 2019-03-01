Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Bruins reassigned Cehlarik to AHL Providence on Thursday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.
Noel Acciari (face) was ultimately able to suit up for Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay, so Boston is no longer in need of Cehlarik's services as an extra forward. The 23-year-old will continue to be one of the first skaters the Bruins turn to when dealing with injuries up front down the stretch.
