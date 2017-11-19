Cehlarik netted his first career NHL goal in Saturday's win over San Jose.

Cehlarik was recently called up from AHL Providence and it only took three games for him to pot his first in the big league. The 22-year-old saw limited NHL action last season, but was mainly situated in the AHL, where he tallied 20 goals in 49 games. He's currently in the top-six and seeing power-play time, so keep an eye out. Cehlarik has some solid upside and could be worth looking at if he remains in the lineup and builds off his first goal.