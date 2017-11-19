Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Scores first NHL goal against Sharks
Cehlarik netted his first career NHL goal in Saturday's win over San Jose.
Cehlarik was recently called up from AHL Providence and it only took three games for him to pot his first in the big league. The 22-year-old saw limited NHL action last season, but was mainly situated in the AHL, where he tallied 20 goals in 49 games. He's currently in the top-six and seeing power-play time, so keep an eye out. Cehlarik has some solid upside and could be worth looking at if he remains in the lineup and builds off his first goal.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...