Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Sent to AHL Providence
The Bruins assigned Cehlarik to AHL Providence on Monday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.
Cehlarik was recalled Sunday on an emergency basis and deployed immediately against the Rangers, playing 12:05 and recording a minus-2 rating. The B's play next Tuesday against the Sharks, and Cehlarik could journey back to the big club if Joakim Nordstrom (infection), Par Lindholm (upper body) and Chris Wagner (lower body) can't go.
