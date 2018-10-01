Cehlarik has been assigned to AHL Providence.

The 23-year-old winger hasn't looked out of place in his NHL stints over the past seasons and is thus an in-season call-up candidate. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder brings a nice blend of size and skill to the table and if he can avoid the injury bug in Providence, he should be able to make a case for big club consideration. In 35 AHL contests last season, Cehlarik logged 11 goals and 23 points.