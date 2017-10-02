Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Sent to minors
Cehlarik has been assigned to AHL Providence.
Cehlarik, who appeared in 11 games with the big club last season, is bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, but he's ready to go in advance of the coming AHL campaign. The 22 year-old brings a nice blend of size and skill to the table and did not look out of place during his NHL stint in 2016-17. He is thus an obvious candidate for an in-season recall.
More News
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Returns from shoulder injury•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Bouncing back from shoulder surgery•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Sent to AHL to get some ice time•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Set to be scratched Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Still looking for first NHL goal•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Returns to NHL•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...