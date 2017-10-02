Cehlarik has been assigned to AHL Providence.

Cehlarik, who appeared in 11 games with the big club last season, is bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, but he's ready to go in advance of the coming AHL campaign. The 22 year-old brings a nice blend of size and skill to the table and did not look out of place during his NHL stint in 2016-17. He is thus an obvious candidate for an in-season recall.