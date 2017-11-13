Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Shipping up to Boston
Cehlarik has been recalled from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
The 21-year-old hasn't been called up prior to this during the 2017-18 campaign, but last season he notched two assists in 11 contests with the Bruins.
