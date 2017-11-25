Cehlarik suffered a left leg injury in Friday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

With a doctor's visit slated for Cehlarik on Saturday, the Bruins expect an update on the forward's status Sunday. Cehlarik logged an assist in Friday's contest, giving him a goal and two points in five games with the big club this season.

