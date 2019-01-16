Cehlarik is slated to skate on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk in Wednesday night's game against the Flyers.

With Cehlarik getting a chance to see top-six work Wednesday, veteran David Backes is headed to the press box. Over his previous NHL stints, the 23-year-old Cehlarik has logged just four points in 17 games, but his AHL production with Providence this season (a team-high 29 points in 37 contests) offers hope that this time around he'll be able to parlay his combo of size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) and skill into some needed secondary scoring for the big club.