The Bruins assigned Cehlarik to AHL Providence on Sunday, Marisa Ingemi of the Boston Herald reports.

Cehlarik was brought up to the big club Thursday and suited up in Friday's loss to the Red Wings, recording his first assist of the season and a plus-1 rating. His movement to minors signals Joakim Nordstrom (infection) may be ready for Sunday's matchup against the Flyers.