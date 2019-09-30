Cehlarik has been placed on waivers by the Bruins for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Providence.

Cehlarik, who had been dealing with a lower-body issue, could be claimed by another team, but if not, he'll head to Providence in the hopes of earning another recall from the big club. At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Cehlarik profiles as a power forward with enough skill to provide secondary scoring at the NHL level, but so far the 24-year-old has been unable to secure regular duty with Boston. In 37 games for the B's over the last three seasons, Cehlarik has logged five goals and 10 points.

More News
Our Latest Stories