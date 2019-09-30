Cehlarik has been placed on waivers by the Bruins for the purpose of assigning him to AHL Providence.

Cehlarik, who had been dealing with a lower-body issue, could be claimed by another team, but if not, he'll head to Providence in the hopes of earning another recall from the big club. At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Cehlarik profiles as a power forward with enough skill to provide secondary scoring at the NHL level, but so far the 24-year-old has been unable to secure regular duty with Boston. In 37 games for the B's over the last three seasons, Cehlarik has logged five goals and 10 points.