Cehlarik (lower body) will not suit up in Wednesday's road game against Vegas, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday that he's close to a return from the injury. However, Cehlarik wasn't able to play in Monday's game against San Jose, and it seems his absence will extend. Karson Kuhlman will likely keep his slot in the lineup as long as Cehlarik is out.