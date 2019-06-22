Bruins' Quinn Olson: Newest member of Bruins
Olson was drafted 92nd overall by the Bruins at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
A Calgary native who has been playing in the AJHL to maintain his 2020-21 collegiate eligibility for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Olson is a ball of energy with legitimate offensive talent. His is prone to taking bad penalties and his temper can get the best of him at times, but there's bottom-six potential here if Olson can reign in his emotions.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...