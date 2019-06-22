Bruins' Quinn Olson: Newest member of Bruins

Olson was drafted 92nd overall by the Bruins at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

A Calgary native who has been playing in the AJHL to maintain his 2020-21 collegiate eligibility for the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Olson is a ball of energy with legitimate offensive talent. His is prone to taking bad penalties and his temper can get the best of him at times, but there's bottom-six potential here if Olson can reign in his emotions.