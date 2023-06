Boston obtained Walsh from New Jersey on Monday in exchange for Shane Bowers.

Walsh, who is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights, collected nine goals and 41 points in 71 games for AHL Utica during the 2022-23 season. The 24-year-old rearguard also picked up four goals and one assist in six outings during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Walsh earned an assist in his NHL debut with the Devils in 2021-22.