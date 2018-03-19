Bruins' Rick Nash: Absent Monday with upper-body issue
Nash won't play in Monday's game against Columbus as he's dealing with an upper-body injury, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Nash must have been bruised up during Saturday's game against Tampa Bay in which he recorded a point and blocked two shots, but it's also entirely possible Boston is letting the veteran rest as they gear up for the playoffs. Nash will look to return to the lineup Wednesday against St. Louis, and newly signed Ryan Donato will play on the second line with David Krejci in his absence.
