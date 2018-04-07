Nash (concussion) will not play in Saturday's game against the Senators, but he could return for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Senators.

Nash confirmed Saturday, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com, that he suffered a concussion, but he's doing well enough that a return to the lineup Sunday isn't out of the question. Even if he winds up skipping the finale, there's a good chance the veteran winger will be ready to roll when Boston starts its postseason run.