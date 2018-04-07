Bruins' Rick Nash: Could return for finale
Nash (concussion) will not play in Saturday's game against the Senators, but he could return for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Senators.
Nash confirmed Saturday, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com, that he suffered a concussion, but he's doing well enough that a return to the lineup Sunday isn't out of the question. Even if he winds up skipping the finale, there's a good chance the veteran winger will be ready to roll when Boston starts its postseason run.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...