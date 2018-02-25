Bruins' Rick Nash: Dealt to Boston
The Bruins acquired Nash from the Rangers on Sunday in exchange for defenseman Ryan Lindgren, forwards Ryan Spooner and Matt Beleskey, and a 2019 seventh-round pick.
The Rangers had held Nash out for both of their past two games with trade talks swirling around the veteran forward, and it appears that New York has finally found a taker for the 33-year-old, who tallied 18 goals and 10 assists in 60 games. Per Pierre LeBrun of TSN, the Rangers will retain 50 percent of the approximately $1.7 million Nash is still owed this season. Don't expect Nash to suit up for the Bruins in Sunday's game against the Sabres, but he could be ready to make his team debut as soon as Tuesday versus Carolina, likely filling Spooner's spot on the second line.
