Bruins' Rick Nash: Excelling with new club
Nash contributed a power-play goal, an assist and five shots in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Penguins.
Both of Nash's points came in Boston's five-goal first period. The trade deadline acquisition from the Rangers was blanked in his Bruins debut, but he's lit the lamp in both of his subsequent appearances with the club. Even at age 33, the eight-time 30-goal scorer is still capable of taking over games.
