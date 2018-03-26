Nash (upper body) has not yet resumed skating.

Nash, who hasn't played since March 17, was a late scratch for the Bruins' March 19 game against Columbus. That context hinted at a minor injury, but given that he's not yet back on skates, it appears as though his unspecified issue is of some concern. As such, the big forward's return date remains murky as the month winds down.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories