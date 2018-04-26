Nash tallied an assist in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, his second point of the series.

Nash had a relatively quiet opening-round series, notching just one goal and one assist over the seven-game set. He did, however, record 24 shots on goal over that span and will have an opportunity to improve on his output in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Lightning.

