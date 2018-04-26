Bruins' Rick Nash: Notches assist in Game 7
Nash tallied an assist in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, his second point of the series.
Nash had a relatively quiet opening-round series, notching just one goal and one assist over the seven-game set. He did, however, record 24 shots on goal over that span and will have an opportunity to improve on his output in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Lightning.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...