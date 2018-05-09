Nash, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, is open to returning to the Bruins, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

The 33-year-old power forward was acquired in a Feb. 25 trade that sent Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey and Ryan Lindgren to the Rangers, along with Boston's first and seventh-round picks in the 2018 NHL Draft. Given the quantity and quality of the assets it took to get him, perhaps the Bruins will be amenable to re-upping Nash in order to get a longer look at him. His results for his new team were uneven, but Nash still brings good size and a high skill-level to the table. Overall, the 6-foot-4, 211-pounder logged 21 goals and 34 points in 71 regular season games, which included 60 contests with the Rangers and 11 with the Bruins. Nash's expiring deal lasted eight seasons, at an average annual value of $7,800,000. He'll be hard-pressed to come close to earning that much going forward, but it remains to be seen just how team-friendly a deal he'd take in order to stick with the Bruins.