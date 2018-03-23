Bruins' Rick Nash: Remains day-to-day
Nash (upper body) remains day-to-day in advance of Friday's road game against the Stars.
Meanwhile, coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Nash is not in line to suit up on the Bruins' current road trip, which suggests that we won't see the big forward in uniform before Thursday's home tilt against the Lightning. Nash, who last suited up on March 17, has logged three goals and six points in 11 games since being acquired from the Rangers last month.
