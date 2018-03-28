Nash (upper body) has yet to resume skating, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Of the team's banged-up players, Nash may be the furthest away from a return, but the report relays that GM Don Sweeney "sounded an optimistic tone that the (Bruins) will have a full squad ahead of the playoffs." While not specifically referencing Nash's injury, we'll take that nugget as a good sign with regard the big forward's looming postseason availability.