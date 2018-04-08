Nash (concussion) won't play Sunday against Florida but is on track to return for the first game of the postseason, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Following practice, head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media "We want him first and foremost to be ready for the playoffs. We thought we might be able to squeeze in a regular season game, but it's not going to happen. I am confident Nash will be ready for Game 1". Cassidy further elaborated that Nash will practice with the team Tuesday and Wednesday, and it now seems that if he doesn't experience a setback in his recovery, the injury shouldn't cost Nash any postseason games.