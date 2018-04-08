Bruins' Rick Nash: Seeking Game 1 return
Nash (concussion) won't play Sunday against Florida but is on track to return for the first game of the postseason, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Following practice, head coach Bruce Cassidy told the media "We want him first and foremost to be ready for the playoffs. We thought we might be able to squeeze in a regular season game, but it's not going to happen. I am confident Nash will be ready for Game 1". Cassidy further elaborated that Nash will practice with the team Tuesday and Wednesday, and it now seems that if he doesn't experience a setback in his recovery, the injury shouldn't cost Nash any postseason games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...