Bruins' Rick Nash: Set to make team debut Sunday

Nash, who was acquired from the Rangers earlier Sunday, is set to join the Bruins in Buffalo and make his team debut later in the evening.

With the puck dropping in Buffalo at 5 p.m. EST, it wasn't expected that Nash would be able to arrive in team to join his new teammates, but the Bruins are apparently eager to integrate the forward right away. Though he may see a more limited role Sunday than he likely will in the games to follow, expect Nash to see at least some work on the second line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci. He'll essentially fill the spot vacated by Ryan Spooner, who was one of three players shipped back to New York in exchange for Nash.