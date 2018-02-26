Bruins' Rick Nash: Settles in nicely with new team
Nash, who was making his Bruins debut, recorded a team-high five shots on goal and a blocked shot in Sunday's 4-1 road loss to the Sabres, though he didn't get on the scoresheet through 17:27 of ice time.
Surprisingly, Nash was able to join his new team in Buffalo after his trade was announced early Sunday morning. While he failed to convert on any scoring chances, the fact that he threw five pucks on net in his debut is quite impressive. Nash is way past his prime, but his power-play role has been carried over to Boston -- three minutes on the man advantage Sunday -- and he's now playing for a contender -- a team that's in a three-way tie with the Penguins and Islanders in goals per game (3.24) to rank fourth in the league in said category.
