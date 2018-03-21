Bruins' Rick Nash: Sidelined by upper-body injury
Nash (upper body) is not slated to play Wednesday night against the Blues.
Per the Boston Herald, Nash -- who did not travel with the Bruins to St. Louis -- is day-to-day. Nash thus looks iffy for Friday's game in Dallas, though it's possible that he could join his teammates prior to the end of the team's current four-game road trip, which closes on March 27 in Winnipeg. Nash's absence has created a top-six opportunity for newcomer Ryan Donato, who is slated to skate on a line with David Krejci and Danton Heinen on Wednesday.
