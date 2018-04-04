Nash (upper body) skating again Wednesday, the Boston Herald reports.

Nash, who missed the last nine games due to an unspecified upper-body injury, won't play Thursday against the Panthers, but hasn't yet been ruled out for the team's two games this coming weekend. Even if Nash ends up missing Boston's final three regular-season games, his ability to hit the ice two days in a row bodes well for his chances of contributing to the Bruins' postseason run.