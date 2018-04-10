Bruins' Rick Nash: Skates on second line
Nash (concussion) skated on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci at Tuesday's practice.
Nash missed the Bruins' final 12 regular-season games, but the veteran power forward is now poised to re-enter the team's lineup for Thursday night's playoff opener against the Maple Leafs. The 33-year-old completed the 2017-18 campaign with 21 goals and 34 points in 71 games overall, with three of his tallies and six of his points compiled in 11 games for Boston after being acquired in a trade with the Rangers. Welcoming Nash back to the lineup not only bolsters the team's second line, it also allows Danton Heinen and David Backes to anchor a very solid third trio up front for the B's heading into the postseason.
