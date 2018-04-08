Nash (concussion) won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Nash is progressing well and could be healthy enough to play in Game 1, which will likely be Wednesday or Thursday. Since arriving in Boston at the trade deadline, Nash has dressed for 11 games, and Sunday will be the 11th consecutive game he misses.

