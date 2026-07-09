Bruins' Riley Duran: Lands extension with Boston

Duran signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Bruins on Thursday.

Duran has spent the last two seasons in the organization, and he got a brief taste of NHL action during the 2024-25 campaign by making a pair of regular-season appearances for Boston. Across 72 regular-season games with AHL Providence last year, he recorded seven goals, 12 assists and 22 PIM. While he'll have flexibility to move between Providence and Boston on his two-way deal, it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend most of his time in the minors during the 2026-27 season.