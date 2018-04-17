Bruins' Riley Nash: Back in action Monday

In his first game since March 31, Nash took three shots in 13:08 worth of ice time in Monday's 4-2 playoff loss to the Maple Leafs.

Nash, who had missed time after suffering an ear laceration that required 40 stitches, reprised his role as the Bruins' third-line center Monday. The 6-foot-1 190-pound pivot had to shake off a bit of rust in the contest, but generally meshed well with linemates Danton Heinen and David Backes. Look for that trio to continue to supply good two-way support beyond the B's top six up front as the postseason continues. In his return to action, there's one play Nash would no doubt like to like to have back, namely a questionable first-period delay of game call that occurred when he flipped the puck off the glass and into the stands. The ensuing penalty led to a quick power-play strike by James van Riemsdyk to open Monday's scoring.