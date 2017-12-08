Bruins' Riley Nash: Bags two helpers

Nash picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's win over Arizona.

Nash had one of his best games of the season, setting up linemate David Backes twice, firing six shots on goal and recording a plus-3 rating. Considering his role and the fact he isn't known for his offense, it's impressive that Nash has put up six points over his last six games. Keep in mind, however, Nash has just 11 points on the season and doesn't see power-play time, so he's mostly of value in very deep leagues.