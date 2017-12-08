Bruins' Riley Nash: Bags two helpers
Nash picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's win over Arizona.
Nash had one of his best games of the season, setting up linemate David Backes twice, firing six shots on goal and recording a plus-3 rating. Considering his role and the fact he isn't known for his offense, it's impressive that Nash has put up six points over his last six games. Keep in mind, however, Nash has just 11 points on the season and doesn't see power-play time, so he's mostly of value in very deep leagues.
More News
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Tallies two assists•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Records three shots on goal•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Moves up the lineup•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Logs some power-play time Thursday•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Accounts for both goals in Saturday's win•
-
Bruins' Riley Nash: Pair of points in losing effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...