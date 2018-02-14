Bruins' Riley Nash: Buries two in win over Flames

Nash scored twice and posted a plus-3 rating during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Calgary.

The 28-year-old winger is in the midst of a career-best season and his 26 points are already a personal high. While he's carved out a third-line role and is contributing solid even-strength numbers, his lack of power-play time significantly hinders his fantasy potential. As a result, Nash is best left to deep settings.