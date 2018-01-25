Bruins' Riley Nash: Continues to center third line

Nash continues to skate on a line with Danton Heinen and David Backes.

For now, Nash is entrenched as the Bruins' third line center and in that role he's tallied goals in two straight games. Overall, the 28-year-old has logged seven goals and 22 points in 45 contests, not eye-popping numbers, but it's worth noting that it took him 81 tilts last season to light the lamp seven times, while totaling 17 points in that span. Despite the uptick on his production, Nash is only an option in deeper fantasy formats, but he's been a key cog in the B's surge of late, providing a steady presence up front, as well as valuable secondary scoring help.