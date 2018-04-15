Bruins' Riley Nash: Could return to action Monday

Per coach coach Bruce Cassidy, Nash (ear laceration) "is looking good" and "could go into the lineup" Monday night on the road against the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins have gone up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series against Toronto, outscoring the Leafs by a 12-4 margin. Despite their strong effort at home out of the gate this postseason, Nash would still be a welcome addition to the Boston lineup, on the heels of a career season, in which he notched 15 goals and 41 points in 76 games. If Nash is able to play Monday night, young sharpshooter Ryan Donato could end up being a Game 3 scratch.