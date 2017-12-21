Bruins' Riley Nash: Dealing with illness

Nash is under the weather and will be a game-time decision against the Jets on Thursday.

Nash is currently bogged down in a nine-game goalless streak and would have to wait a little longer to end the drought if he can't go versus Winnipeg. Considering he has just 13 shots on goal during this stretch, it's hard to feel encouraged that he will bury one soon. With Brad Marchand and Ryan Spooner also dealing with a bug, the Bruins may need to call up a player or two from the minors.